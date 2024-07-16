Mankind Pharma signs non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda to commercialise Vonoprazan in India

Mankind Pharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited signed a non-exclusive patent license agreement for commercialising ‘Vonoprazan’ in the Indian market. The agreement allows Mankind Pharma to launch the novel drug for treating Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) under its trademark.

Vonoprazan is a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) used for the treatment of acid-related disorders, including Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). The drug is effective in treating conditions such as erosive oesophagitis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, peptic ulcer, gastro-oesophageal reflux, reflux oesophagitis, and Helicobacter pylori eradication.

M Ramesh, EVP – Global Business Development – Mankind Pharma, said, “By introducing Vonoprazan, we aim to address a significant medical need and improve the quality of life for those suffering from acid-related illnesses with a new and advanced option for managing acid-related disorders, potentially offering improved health outcomes and quality of life.”