Mankind Pharma offers seed funding to EzeRx

Mankind Pharma has offered seed funding to Bhubaneswar-based medtech startup, EzeRx Health Tech Private.

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening the healthcare infrastructure while integrating more advanced screening solutions accessible across the country, taking a more patient-centric approach. The fund raised will be used for scaling up its operations and marketing along with boosting its sales in various markets across India, Africa and South East Asia, seeking global certifications and boosting its R&D efforts, Mankind Pharma notified in a statement.

Earlier, EzeRx raised grants from NIDHI Prayas by DST, BIG programme by DBT- BIRAC, SASACT Grant from MeiTy, Startup Grant from Indian Oil Corporation and Startup Odisha, the statement added.