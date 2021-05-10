Mankind Pharma and Anil Kapoor partner to contribute Rs 1 crore to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund

Read Article

Mankind Pharma and Anil Kapoor have come together to donate 1 Crore to the CM Relief Fund of Maharashtra to fight against COVID-19.

In addition to helping with the donation, Anil Kapoor’s team and Mankind Pharma came forward and distributed Health OK multivitamin packets to Mumbai Police and covered the Juhu, DN Nagar, Versova, Khar, Bandra and ACP offices.

Speaking on the collaboration, Kapoor said, “I am delighted to unite with Mankind Pharma for such a noble cause. In these unprecedented times, Mankind Pharma has consistently come forward to support society, to the best of their ability. I take this opportunity to express my gratitude towards the brand, who has always recognised the undying spirit of our frontline warriors.”

Commenting on this initiative, Rajeev Juneja, MD and Vice Chairman, Mankind Pharma said, “A donation of 1 crore donated to CM Relief Fund of Maharashtra is our small gesture of contributing to the society. We are grateful to superstar Anil Kapoor for joining hands with us for this noble cause. Not only this, but as a responsible brand ambassador, he and his team distributed Health OK packets to all policemen in Mumbai. Words fall short to express our heartiest gratitude to all the frontline workers for their selfless contribution in this pandemic.”

Mankind Pharma recently also donated a sum of Rs 100 crores to support the families of all frontline workers, that includes doctors, police officers, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers, who lost their lives saving the lives of others on the account of the pandemic.