Lupin appoints Spiro Gavaris as President for US generics business

Lupin yesterday appointed Spiro Gavaris as the President for the US generics business. As part of the company’s senior leadership team, Gavaris will be responsible for the overall strategy, implementation and growth of Lupin’s US generics business, according to a company statement.

Gavaris joins Lupin with significant experience in the branded, generic and biotech industries. He most recently served as the President of specialty generics business at Mallinckrodt Pharma and the President of the US Injectables at Hikma, the statement added.