Lupin appoints Claus Jepsen as President of Global Specialty

Lupin has announced the appointment of Claus Jepsen as President of Global Specialty. Claus brings over three decades of experience in commercial strategy, portfolio management, and launch planning across Europe, Asia, and the United States.

Claus joins Lupin from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he led the Global Strategy for Rare Diseases. Prior to his role at Takeda, Claus was with GlaxoSmithKline, where he held various positions, including country head in Asia and Global Franchise Management in Immunology, Respiratory, and Neurology therapeutic areas. He has launched major brands such as Ellipta in the U.S. and has contributed to the success of Advair and Seretide in Europe and the U.S.

Commenting on the appointment, Lupin’s CEO, Vinita Gupta said, “We are delighted to welcome Claus to our executive leadership team. His experience in leading specialty strategy, commercial planning and portfolio choices across key markets will enable us to build our Specialty brand business.”