Lupin acquires Huminsulin from Eli Lilly

Lupin announced the acquisition of Huminsulin in India from Eli Lilly and Company to further enhance its diabetes portfolio. Lupin has been marketing the Huminsulin range of products comprising of Insulin Human, including Huminsulin R, Huminsulin NPH, Huminsulin 50/50, and Huminsulin 30/70, through existing distribution and promotion agreements with Lilly, India.

The Huminsulin range of products is indicated for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve blood sugar control in both adults and children. Insulin treatment is the cornerstone of type 1 diabetes management and often becomes necessary over time in type 2 diabetes as the disease progresses. There is a significant Indian population affected with diabetes for both Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, where Insulin Human is prescribed for management along with other concomitant therapies.