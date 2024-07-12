LPC 200 Conclave to be held on July 21 in Chennai

Live Pharma Coalition, a knowledge-sharing and networking forum is going to organise the LPC 200 Conclave in Chennai on July 21, 2024. The theme of the event is “Digital transformation across pharma: challenges and opportunities”. The event will include a keynote speech, panel discussion, networking session, poster presentation, and exhibition by health tech organisations.

Previously, the LPC conclave has been organised in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai. Eminent leaders who will be present at the event are:

Ashok Bhatia, Global CEO Abacus Pharma, Africa; Dr K Gopaalakrishnan CEM Fourrts India; Yogesh Kaushal, President Chronic Business, Alkem Laboratories; Umesh Kunte, CEO and MD Albert David India; Dilip Singh Rathore, President, India Business, JB Pharma; Debashis Sarkar, Sr VP, Emerging Markets, Aurobindo Pharma; Dr Pramod Kumar Rajput; Hirak Bose, Sr VP, Lupin; Bharat Solanki, CMD, Bios Lab; Vikas Khare, Sr VP, Chronic Cluster, JB Pharma.

This day-long conference will address the current challenges faced by the pharma industry like Digital transformation, building a high-performance team, talent retention, regulatory limitations and, MCI and UCPMP guidelines. Yashwant Mishra, Co-founder, LPC informed that 250+ delegates from sales, marketing, HR, health tech, L&D, academics and students will attend the conclave at SRM University Kattankulathur, Chennai. LPC will also felicitate some eminent leaders for their contribution to India’s pharma industry.