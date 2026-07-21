Lonza Capsugel celebrates 25 years of its category-defining joint health solution: UC-II® undenatured type II collagen

Lonza Capsugel is celebrating 25 years of commercial availability and nutraceutical ingredient leadership with its UC-II® undenatured type II collagen. Reinforced by continuous advancements in science, Lonza Capsugel’s clinically proven joint health ingredient has defined the category for human nutrition and broader applications, including the expanding companion animal market.

“For a quarter of a century, UC-II® undenatured type II collagen has set the standard for joint health innovation,” Randy Flick, Director, UC-II® & Ingredients Operations, Lonza Capsugel, comments.

“In a category often defined by large doses and a range of ingredients, UC-II® undenatured type II collagen’s low effective dose differentiates it when compared to hydrolyzed collagen, or glucosamine and chondroitin.”

Since its launch in 2001 by InterHealth Nutraceuticals (now part of Lonza Capsugel), the ingredient has remained the most researched brand of undenatured type II collagen on the market, supported by more than 20 studies, including 11 human clinical trials.

At the heart of UC-II® undenatured type II collagen is its unique mechanism of action. It helps support the body’s natural cartilage repair process and promote the building of new cartilage. Clinical trial results reveal that a low daily dose of 40 mg UC-II® undenatured type II collagen can support joint health and improve flexibility and mobility in healthy, active adults as young as 20 years old.

The company’s patented manufacturing process and proprietary testing method are also central to the success of the ingredient, underpinning its consistently high quality. This commitment is further reflected in Lonza Capsugel’s continued investment in its growth, including moving production to its state-of-the-art facility in Greenwood, South Carolina, reinforcing its readiness to support increasing global demand through its expanded manufacturing capacity.

Frank Romanski, Vice President, Regional Business Unit – Americas, Lonza Capsugel, comments: “The category leadership of UC-II® undenatured type II collagen is built on a proven foundation of peer-reviewed research and strategic industry partnerships. Looking ahead, we are committed to advancing joint health science and expanding our pipeline of clinically supported ingredients. Armed with proprietary consumer insights, and a litany of scientific evidence, we enable nutraceutical brands to stay one step ahead in this fast-moving market.”

For more information on UC-II® undenatured type II collagen, please visit the Lonza website.