GANZ® powered by CBC receives STQC certification

GANZ® surveillance product range, powered by CBC, has achieved STQC Essential Requirements (ER) Compliance under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

ER certification has been granted for 10 models, including 2 MP and 5 MP fixed and motorized varifocal bullet, dome cameras and PTZ cameras.

The STQC Certification reinforces commitment to delivering GANZ® surveillance products that comply with India’s cybersecurity and regulatory requirements while upholding the highest standards of quality, reliability, performance and compliance.

This achievement is a testament to the dedication and collaborative efforts of our teams, whose commitment ensured that our products, processes and systems successfully met the stringent certification requirements.

The STQC-compliant GANZ® product portfolio further strengthens the credibility and market readiness of our Make in India offerings, reinforcing our ability to deliver solutions that meet stringent quality, security and compliance requirements. This certification enhances customer confidence and reflects commitment to developing technology solutions that adhere to recognized national standards.

As a part of the globally renowned CBC Group, CBC India combines Japanese engineering excellence and precision with a deep understanding of the Indian market. By delivering advanced technologies powered by intelligent video analytics, automation and real-time monitoring, we enable organizations to strengthen security, improve operational efficiency and address evolving surveillance challenges.

Durgesh Sharma, Managing Director, CBC India commented: “At CBC India, innovation is driven by a clear purpose to create intelligent surveillance solutions that our customers can trust. The STQC-compliant GANZ® product portfolio strengthens our position as a trusted technology partner, enabling us to deliver solutions that meet rigorous quality and compliance requirements while supporting the growing demand for intelligent security infrastructure across India.”

Naoki Ogita, Executive Director, CBC India, stated: The STQC certification reinforces our foundation for delivering reliable and compliant services while reinforcing the trust placed in us by our customers, partners and stakeholders. As we continue to innovate, we remain committed to helping organizations build safer, smarter and more resilient environments.”