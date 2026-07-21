Express Pharma

GANZ® powered by CBC receives STQC certification

ER certification has been granted for 10 models, including 2 MP and 5 MP fixed and motorized  varifocal bullet, dome cameras and PTZ cameras. 

Pharma Pulse
By EP News Bureau
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GANZ® surveillance product range, powered by CBC, has  achieved STQC Essential Requirements (ER) Compliance under the Ministry of Electronics and  Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. 

ER certification has been granted for 10 models, including 2 MP and 5 MP fixed and motorized  varifocal bullet, dome cameras and PTZ cameras. 

The STQC Certification reinforces commitment to delivering GANZ® surveillance products  that comply with India’s cybersecurity and regulatory requirements while upholding the highest  standards of quality, reliability, performance and compliance. 

This achievement is a testament to the dedication and collaborative efforts of our teams, whose  commitment ensured that our products, processes and systems successfully met the stringent  certification requirements. 

The STQC-compliant GANZ® product portfolio further strengthens the credibility and market  readiness of our Make in India offerings, reinforcing our ability to deliver solutions that meet  stringent quality, security and compliance requirements. This certification enhances customer  confidence and reflects commitment to developing technology solutions that adhere to  recognized national standards. 

As a part of the globally renowned CBC Group, CBC India combines Japanese engineering  excellence and precision with a deep understanding of the Indian market. By delivering  advanced technologies powered by intelligent video analytics, automation and real-time  monitoring, we enable organizations to strengthen security, improve operational efficiency and  address evolving surveillance challenges. 

Durgesh Sharma, Managing Director, CBC India commented: “At CBC India, innovation is  driven by a clear purpose to create intelligent surveillance solutions that our customers can  trust. The STQC-compliant GANZ® product portfolio strengthens our position as a trusted  technology partner, enabling us to deliver solutions that meet rigorous quality and compliance  requirements while supporting the growing demand for intelligent security infrastructure across  India.”

Naoki Ogita, Executive Director, CBC India, stated: The STQC certification reinforces our  foundation for delivering reliable and compliant services while reinforcing the trust placed in us  by our customers, partners and stakeholders. As we continue to innovate, we remain  committed to helping organizations build safer, smarter and more resilient environments.” 

EP News Bureau
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