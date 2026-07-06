Immuneel and Arogya Finance launch India’s first zero cost EMI program for Qartemi CAR-T Cell Therapy 

Immuneel Therapeutics, India’s pioneering cell and gene therapy company, announced a strategic partnership with Arogya Finance to introduce India’s first Zero Cost EMI program of up to ₹25 lakhs for eligible patients undergoing treatment with Qartemi (Varnimcabtagene autoleucel), Immuneel’s CD19-directed autologous CAR-T cell therapy.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in improving patient access to advanced cancer care by addressing one of the most critical barriers to treatment—timely affordability. The partnership has been formalized through a collaboration agreement under which Arogya Finance will independently provide financing to eligible patients, while Immuneel continues to focus on delivering world-class CAR-T therapy.

For patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, CAR-T cell therapy is often considered after conventional treatment options have failed. While these patients are fighting against time, families are frequently faced with another challenge—arranging substantial funds within a matter of days. For many, this financial burden can delay treatment at a stage where every day is clinically important.

Recognising this unmet need, Immuneel has introduced the Saksham Patient Access Program, under which eligible patients can now avail Zero Cost EMI financing of up to ₹25 lakhs for a tenure of up to 12 months, subject to credit assessment, lender approval and applicable terms and conditions. The initiative has been designed to ensure that financial constraints do not become a barrier to accessing potentially life-saving therapy.

Amit Mookim- Chief Executive Officer, Immuneel Therapeutics said “Innovation in healthcare is meaningful only when patients can access it. While tremendous progress has been made in developing advanced cellular therapies, affordability remains a significant challenge for many families. Through this partnership with Arogya Finance, we are addressing a critical unmet need by helping eligible patients access Qartemi without the burden of arranging the entire treatment cost upfront. This is another important step towards making advanced cancer care more accessible in India.”

Under the program, every patient first undergoes a comprehensive medical evaluation by Immuneel’s Medical Affairs team to determine eligibility for CAR-T cell therapy. Eligible patients are then supported through the Saksham Desk, which provides dedicated financial counselling and facilitates the financing process. Upon submission of the required documentation, loan applications are independently evaluated by Arogya Finance, enabling rapid processing so that treatment planning can proceed without unnecessary delays. The financing arrangement is independently administered by Arogya Finance, which is solely responsible for loan approval, disbursement and servicing.

Jose Peter, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Arogya Finance added “At Arogya Finance, we believe that access to quality healthcare should not be limited by immediate financial constraints. We are proud to partner with Immuneel to introduce an innovative financing solution that enables eligible patients to access one of the most advanced cancer therapies available today while easing the financial burden on their families.”

Qartemi (Varnimcabtagene autoleucel) is Immuneel’s CD19-directed autologous CAR-T cell therapy developed for eligible patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. As India continues to strengthen its capabilities in advanced cell and gene therapies, improving patient access through innovative financing models will play an increasingly important role in ensuring that medical innovation translates into meaningful patient outcomes.

The Zero Cost EMI initiative reinforces Immuneel’s commitment to democratizing access to advanced cellular therapies through innovation, affordability and patient-centric care. By combining scientific excellence with access solutions, the company continues to work towards ensuring that eligible patients can receive timely treatment when they need it the most.