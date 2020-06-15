Fermenta Biotech and Indchemie pledge Vitamin D3 (DV 60K) for 250,000 Maharashtra Police personnel

Read Article

Fermenta Biotech and Indchemie Health Specialities have jointly committed to supplying Maharashtra Police personnel 250,000 strips of DV 60K, each strip containing sufficient dosage for an individual’s recommended regime of 60,000 IU of Vitamin D3 per week for two months.

Around 90 per cent of the Indian population suffers from low levels of Vitamin D, a vital nutrient with documented evidence for its important role in enhancing immunity as well as reducing the incidence, severity and risk of flu-like illness and pneumonia.

The initiative will be a part of the Joint Corporate Social Responsibility programme of Fermenta, India’s only manufacturer of Vitamin D3 and a leading player globally along with Indchemie, one of the pioneers in the Indian pharmaceutical industry and the first to launch Vitamin D3 in India in soft gelatin capsules.

Commenting on the initiative, Krishna Datla, Managing Director, Fermenta Biotech Limited said, “We, at Fermenta, are proud of our Corona Warriors including Maharashtra Police fraternity, who are at the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. Through this initiative, we hope to thank them for their relentless efforts to protect us every day. Now, more than ever, is the time to develop a resilient community and emerge stronger, together.”

M K Singh, Managing Director, Indchemie Health Specialities, commented, “Indchemie is extremely proud to associate with this noble cause. We are extremely happy to partner with Fermenta to enable the Maharashtra Police personnel to build their immunity and combat COVID-19. We take this as an opportunity to express our gratitude to the Police Force, our unsung heroes & our Protectors. Indchemie is proud that our products are helping millions of people, both within the country and abroad, to lead a healthier life.”

Krishna Prakash IPS, Spl. Inspector General of Police (Admn), Maharashtra State, commented, “Maharashtra Police highly appreciates this gesture to support our police forces in their daily battle against COVID-19. The Vitamin D provided to us will aid our colleagues to maintain their health, which is a major concern in this pandemic. Once again, we thank Fermenta and Indchemie for enabling us in our collective fight against COVID-19.”