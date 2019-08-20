Dr Reddy’s launches generic oral anti-epileptic drug in US

Drug firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said it has launched generic anti-epileptic Vigabatrin powder for oral solution in the US market. The product is a generic version of Lundbeck’s Sabril powder for oral solution, Dr Reddy’s said in a filing to the BSE.

The company has launched Vigabatrin powder for oral solution, USP in 500 mg per packet after getting approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), it said.

According to IMS Health data, Sabril brand and generic had US sales of around USD 274 million (about Rs 1,900 crore) MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2019, Dr Reddy’s said.

Sabril is indicated as adjunctive therapy for adults and pediatric patients of 10 years of age and older with refractory complex partial seizures who have inadequately responded to several alternative treatments and for whom the potential benefits outweigh the risk of vision loss.