Deal value in the M&A market decreased in Sept 2020 compared to $35.7 bn in Aug 2020

The GlobalData report highlights that one big-ticket deal contributed 74 per cent of deal value in September 2020
In September 2020, the healthcare industry reported 84 deals worth $28.2 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (September 2019 to August 2020) of 75 deals worth $11.6 billion.
Deal value in the M&A market decreased in September 2020 compared to $35.7 billion in August 2020. Gilead Sciences to acquire Immunomedics, for $88.0 per share in cash, valuing the company at approximately $21 billion contributing 74 per cent of the total deal value during September 2020.
Other notable deals in the month are: Permira, a private equity firm to acquire Neuraxpharm Arzneimittel GmbH, a pharma company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders, for $1.8 billion; and Mylan N.V. to acquire the Intellectual Property and Commercialisation Rights of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited’s Thrombosis Business in Europe, for $759 million.
Deal activity in pharma industry in September 2020
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value
($ m)
|13-Sep-20
|Gilead Sciences Inc (US)
|Immunomedics Inc (US)
|21,000.0
|22-Sep-20
|Permira (UK)
|Neuraxpharm Arzneimittel GmbH (Germany)
|1,877.4
|8-Sep-20
|Mylan NV (UK)
|Intellectual Property and Commercialization Rights of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited’s Thrombosis Business (Europe)
|759.0
|8-Sep-20
|CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH (Germany)
|Non-Core Assets (Europe)
|562.0
|2-Sep-20
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (Hong Kong)
|Clene Nanomedicine Inc (US)
|542.5
VC investments reported a marginal increase in deal value in September 2020
The healthcare industry reported 117 venture capital (VC) deals worth $3.7 billion in September 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (September 2019 to August 2020) of 117 deals worth $2.4 billion.
XtalPi Inc, a computation-driven biotech startup raising $318.8 million in series C round of financing to further develop its ID4 platform, in an attempt to build an AI-powered digital drug R&D infrastructure; Recursion Pharmaceuticals, raising $239.0 million in an oversubscribed series D financing to support the clinical development of its therapeutic pipeline; and InventisBio, a clinical-stage biotech company raising $147 million in Series D financing to support its current products into phase II clinical studies in China and the US, including D-0502 trials in hormone receptor-positive breast cancer and D-0120 trials in gout are the major VC deals reported in September 2020.
|Deal Date
|Acquirer (s)
|Target
|Deal Value
($ m)
|28-Sep-20
|Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd; SIG Asia Investments, LLLP; Citic Capital Partners; Tencent Holdings Ltd; SoftBank Capital; Shunwei Capital Partners; Sequoia China Fund; CICC Capital Management Company Limited; Parkway Capital Investors, LLC; PICC Capital Investment Management Company Limited; Morningside Venture Capital Group; CMB International Capital Management (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; IMO Ventures, Inc.; Oceanpine Capital; Fangyuan Capital
|XtalPi Inc (US)
|318.8
|9-Sep-20
|Undisclosed Investor(s); Felicis Ventures LLC; Epic Ventures; Advantage Capital; Baillie Gifford & Co; Two Sigma Ventures LP; DCVC Management Co LLC; Obvious Ventures; Casdin Capital LLC; Lux Capital; Mubadala Investment Co; Samsara BioCapital LLC; Leaps by Bayer; Intermountain Ventures; Laurion Capital Management LP; Catalio Capital Management LP
|Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (US)
|239.0
|27-Sep-20
|Undisclosed Investor(s); E Fund Management Co Ltd; Matrix Partners China; Qiming Venture Partners; Lilly Asia Ventures; Advantech Capital; OrbiMed Asia Partners; CMB International Capital Management (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.; DYEE Capital; Janchor Partners Limited; Pudong Innotek Capital Co; GL Ventures; AIHC Capital Management Limited
|InventisBio Inc (China)
|147.0
|15-Sep-20
|SDIC Capital Holding Co., Ltd.; Undisclosed Investor(s); Shenzhen Cowincapital Co Ltd; CMB International Capital Holdings Corporation Limited; China Life Private Equity Investment Co Ltd; Bencao Capital; Pax Capital Partners
|Beijing Biocytogen Co Ltd (China)
|142.2
|14-Sep-20
|Syncona Ltd; EcoR1 Capital LLC; Polaris Partners LLC; TPG Capital LP; Pontifax Ltd; Two River Holding LLC; Vida Ventures LLC; Jeito Capital
|Neogene Therapeutics Inc (US)
|110.0