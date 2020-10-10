Deal value in the M&A market decreased in Sept 2020 compared to $35.7 bn in Aug 2020

Read Article

In September 2020, the healthcare industry reported 84 deals worth $28.2 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (September 2019 to August 2020) of 75 deals worth $11.6 billion.

Deal value in the M&A market decreased in September 2020 compared to $35.7 billion in August 2020. Gilead Sciences to acquire Immunomedics, for $88.0 per share in cash, valuing the company at approximately $21 billion contributing 74 per cent of the total deal value during September 2020.

Other notable deals in the month are: Permira, a private equity firm to acquire Neuraxpharm Arzneimittel GmbH, a pharma company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders, for $1.8 billion; and Mylan N.V. to acquire the Intellectual Property and Commercialisation Rights of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited’s Thrombosis Business in Europe, for $759 million.

Deal activity in pharma industry in September 2020

Deal Date Acquirer (s) Target Deal Value

($ m) 13-Sep-20 Gilead Sciences Inc (US) Immunomedics Inc (US) 21,000.0 22-Sep-20 Permira (UK) Neuraxpharm Arzneimittel GmbH (Germany) 1,877.4 8-Sep-20 Mylan NV (UK) Intellectual Property and Commercialization Rights of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited’s Thrombosis Business (Europe) 759.0 8-Sep-20 CHEPLAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH (Germany) Non-Core Assets (Europe) 562.0 2-Sep-20 Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (Hong Kong) Clene Nanomedicine Inc (US) 542.5

VC investments reported a marginal increase in deal value in September 2020

The healthcare industry reported 117 venture capital (VC) deals worth $3.7 billion in September 2020, compared to the last 12-month average (September 2019 to August 2020) of 117 deals worth $2.4 billion.

XtalPi Inc, a computation-driven biotech startup raising $318.8 million in series C round of financing to further develop its ID4 platform, in an attempt to build an AI-powered digital drug R&D infrastructure; Recursion Pharmaceuticals, raising $239.0 million in an oversubscribed series D financing to support the clinical development of its therapeutic pipeline; and InventisBio, a clinical-stage biotech company raising $147 million in Series D financing to support its current products into phase II clinical studies in China and the US, including D-0502 trials in hormone receptor-positive breast cancer and D-0120 trials in gout are the major VC deals reported in September 2020.