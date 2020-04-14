Cipla Health’s Prolyte offers a boost of energy to the Bengaluru Police Forces

Read Article

Prolyte, a newly launched energy drink from the house of Cipla Health, honoured the selfless efforts of Bengaluru Police Forces by distributing over 5,000 Prolyte tetra packs, to give them a boost of energy in this summer while they work laboriously to curb the spread of COVID-19.

With the entire country practising social distancing aided by the motto of “Stay Home; Stay Safe”, our unsung heroes in khaki uniforms have gone beyond their call of duty to ensure the safety and security of all the citizens, stated the company in a press release. These policemen have been working day-in and day-out, putting their lives in peril so that the citizens of India can be comfortable and safe at home as the world fights a battle against the deadly virus, it added.

The brand hence sensed the need to salute the dedication of these heroes and help them revive and recharge while applauding their un-deterred spirit. Prolyte, an instant energy drink that contains Electrolytes and Vitamin C, were distributed to these front liners across areas like Yelahanka, Kodigehalli, Sampigehalli, Kothanuru, Bhagaluru, Amruthahalli, Devanahalli and Chikkajala.

Commenting on the same, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health said, “The world is going through an immensely trying phase and it is extremely crucial that we stand for and with one another till we achieve victory over this pandemic. The work of these front-line warriors has not gone unnoticed and this initiative is our way of showing them our support. Our only urge to them is to take care of themselves as much as they take care of us.”

The fruit based energy drink infused with Electrolytes and Vitamins also plays a great role in reducing fatigue. It is laden with the goodness of glucose which helps to boost energy whilst acting as a boon during the hot summer months. Available in Orange and Apple flavours, it is a perfect drink for the go – getters, achievers and finishers.