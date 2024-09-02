Krystal Integrated Services announces partnership with Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms

Krystal Integrated Services, announces a strategic partnership with Nicomac Taikisha Clean Rooms. This collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency and service quality by deploying a workforce that specialises in contamination control, sterilisation techniques, clean rooms and safety protocols to support Nicomac Taikisha’s diverse operations.

As part of this partnership, Krystal Integrated Services is going to deploy a total workforce of around 400 individuals to support Nicomac Taikisha’s sites. This includes 125 ITI freshers, bringing fresh talent and skills to the industry, along with 185 unskilled labourers, creating valuable employment opportunities. The various services provided include manned guarding, security surveillance and monitoring, integrated building management systems (IBMS), building maintenance, housekeeping, mechanised cleaning, facade cleaning, food and beverage management, water management etc.