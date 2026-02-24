Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw awarded Honorary Fellowship of the UK Academy of Medical Sciences

Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group, has been awarded the Honorary Fellowship of the Academy of Medical Sciences (UK) in recognition of her contributions to healthcare, biomedical sciences and access to medicines.

An Honorary Fellowship is among the Academy’s distinctions conferred on individuals who have contributed to medical science and healthcare outcomes globally. The recognition acknowledges her role in establishing India’s biotechnology sector and building a biopharmaceutical enterprise, and her work in advancing biologics for cancer, diabetes and autoimmune diseases to address unmet medical needs.

Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, FMedSci, Chairperson, Biocon Group, said, “I am honoured to be elected an Honorary Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences, which I greatly admire for its leadership in scientific excellence, policy influence and global collaboration. I have long believed in the power of translational science to deliver affordable, equitable healthcare. I look forward to working with the Academy and its Fellows to advance innovation and improve health outcomes in India and globally.”

Professor Andrew Morris CBE FRSE PMedSci, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences, said: “The election of our new Honorary Fellows reflects the global nature of modern biomedical science and the vital role of collaboration across borders, sectors and disciplines. Each has made an exceptional contribution to advancing research, strengthening health systems and improving outcomes for patients worldwide. Their leadership in clinical research, public health and biotechnology continues to help drive progress, improve health and support an environment where innovation and scientific excellence can thrive. We proudly welcome them to our Honorary Fellowship and look forward to the insight and international perspective they will bring to our work.”

Over four decades, Dr Mazumdar-Shaw has led Biocon’s growth as a biopharmaceutical company and expanded access to medicines. Her leadership has contributed to research capabilities, innovation ecosystems and India’s participation in global healthcare solutions. She has received international honours for contributions to science, innovation and health equity.

In addition to her role in industry, she has supported healthcare access, scientific research and public health initiatives through philanthropic work. Dr Mazumdar-Shaw FMedSci founded the Biocon Foundation and the Mazumdar-Shaw Medical Foundation.

The Academy of Medical Sciences also elected three individuals to its 2026 Honorary Fellowship List: Dr John Climax PhD DSc FMedSci and Professor Tan Chorh Chuan DUBC PJG BBM PPA (E) FMedSci, Permanent Secretary – National Research and Development – in the Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore, for their contributions across clinical research, health system leadership and biotechnology.

The elected dignitaries will join a cohort of over 50 Honorary Fellows. The Academy stated that their expertise will support its work in advancing research, improving health outcomes and reinforcing the UK’s position in global science.