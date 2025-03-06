Jeff Bernstein joins Paraexcel’s Board of Directors

Parexel announced the appointment of Jeff Bernstein, Partner, Private Equity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Co-Head, Goldman Sachs Healthcare Private Equity Investing, to its Board of Directors effective March 5, 2025. Bernstein succeeds Michael Bruun, Partner, Global Co-Head of Private Equity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as part of a planned rotation.

“Michael Bruun has been a tremendous asset to our Board over the past two years and we’re incredibly grateful for his engagement, guidance and leadership,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer. “We thank Michael for his service and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

She continued, “We’re delighted to welcome Jeff Bernstein to the Parexel Board. His deep knowledge across the global financial and healthcare landscape will be invaluable as we work to create even greater value for our stakeholders in 2025 by leveraging unique insights, driving best-in-class delivery and building trust to achieve market-leading growth.”

Bernstein brings significant healthcare investment, financial and public company Board expertise to Parexel. He joined Goldman Sachs as an Analyst in 2008, was named Managing Director in 2019 and made Partner in 2024.

Sheri McCoy, Chairperson of the Board, added, “Jeff’s extensive background in healthcare will be a great asset to the Board as we prepare for the next phase of Parexel’s growth. We look forward to leveraging his insights as we work to advance our strategic roadmap and deliver on our growth objectives.”

Bernstein currently serves on the boards of Advanced Recovery Systems, AvaSure, Capital Vision Services (referred to publicly as MyEyeDr.) and MDVIP. He previously served on the boards of several other healthcare companies, including Brighton Health Plan Solutions, Privia Health Group and Upstream Rehabilitation. Bernstein earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a certificate in Finance from Princeton University.

“I’m extremely pleased to join Parexel’s Board,” said Bernstein. “I look forward to supporting the company as it differentiates and innovates to advance its position as a leading global CRO and accelerate the delivery of life-enhancing new therapies to patients worldwide.”