JB Pharma to acquire the Razel franchise for Rs 314 crore

JB Pharma has entered into an agreement with Glenmark Pharma to acquire the entire Razel (Rosuvastatin) franchise for the India and Nepal region for Rs 313.7 crore, according to a company statement.

With this acquisition, JB Pharma will complete its cardiac portfolio making it a leader in this segment, as Razel ranks among the top 10 brands in the Rosuvastatin molecule category in the country. These brands are focussed on cardiac segment in India and Nepal with a total covered market size of Rs 2,444 crore, as per IQVIA MAT Oct’22 numbers, the statement said.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Whole Time Director, JB Pharma, said in the statement, “We see good growth potential from the acquired brands. This acquisition will help us leverage our existing Go-To-Market model focussed for this segment and further strengthen our chronic portfolio.”