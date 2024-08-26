IPHEX 2024 to kick off on August 28 with major Indian and international pharma presence

The three-day International Exhibition for Pharma and Healthcare (IPHEX 2024) is set to begin on August 28, 2024, at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Organised by the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the event will feature over 400 major Indian pharmaceutical companies showcasing their products and technologies. More than 400 foreign buyers from around the world are expected to attend.

Jitin Prasada, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, will inaugurate the event. The expo aims to provide a significant platform for domestic and international industry players to connect and engage in business opportunities. S.V. Veeramani, Chairman of PHARMEXCIL, emphasised that the exhibition will allow participants to meet new and existing customers, explore new suppliers, and review ongoing projects.

The event will showcase a wide range of exhibits, including pharmaceutical formulations, APIs, Ayush, nutraceuticals, health services, biotechnology products, R&D services, pharmaceutical technologies and consultancy, diagnostics, surgical dressings, medical devices, pharmaceutical research, clinical trials, and custom synthesis. Veeramani noted that the expo will facilitate global access to quality and affordable generics.

“IPHEX has garnered international recognition and fostered collaboration within the pharmaceutical community worldwide. India’s pharma exports during the year 2023-24 stood at USD 27.84 Billion with more than 30 percent exports to the US. About 70 per cent of World Health Organisation’s (WHO) vaccines under essential immunisation schemed served from India,” he added.

During FY24 pharma exports are set to touch USD 31 billion a jump of 11 per cent led by key markets US and UK.