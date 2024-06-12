IPA to host 9th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) is set to host the ninth edition of the Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit, on June 27 and 28, 2024 in Mumbai. The theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Advances in Manufacturing and Quality – Patient Centricity’. The summit will showcase sessions that explore how the industry can leverage technology to build the next decade for pharmaceutical operations and manufacturing.

The summit will bring speakers from key global regulators such as DCGI, USFDA, MHRA, WHO industry leaders, academia, and experts to share their perspectives on topics of importance in quality management, and related regulatory updates. With an impressive lineup of speakers and panelists, the summit promises deep insights into the evolving landscape of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Nilesh Gupta, Chair of the Quality Forum at IPA, and Managing Director of Lupin will inaugurate the summit, which stakeholders from the government, industry, and global experts will attend. This will be followed by the release of a report titled ‘Shaping the Next Decade of Indian Pharmaceutical Manufacturing’

The Summit will cover a range of strategic topics keeping in perspective the current and future trends in Quality and Manufacturing such as the future of pharma operations, cybersecurity, use of AI in pharmaceutical quality and operations, opportunities in biopharma and smart operations. The participants can gain deeper insights on recent focus areas such as Quality Management Maturity Models, Data and Documentation Imperative and Talent Capability Building. Guidance documents on Good Engineering Practices and Process Analytical Technology (PAT) in Orals Solids and API will also be released at the Summit.

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance said, “The Indian pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a transformative era marked by advancements in manufacturing such as continuous manufacturing, green chemistry, and 3D printing. These initiatives must prioritise patient-centricity. By focusing on patient needs in design and manufacturing, India will further cement its position as ‘The Pharmacy of the World’. Quality is a fundamental tenet of the pharmaceutical sector. IPA is committed to making India the global quality benchmark. The 9th GPQS summit is a step to bring domain experts, global regulators, and industry at one platform to drive discussions on key priorities to define the next decade for pharmaceutical operations and manufacturing.”

The knowledge partner for the summit is McKinsey & Company. The summit’s most coveted session is the panel discussion comprising industry captains of leading pharma companies to deliberate on charting the next decade of pharmaceutical operations and manufacturing.