Integrated research campuses: Future of Hyderabad’s life sciences industry

Hyderabad leads in bulk drug manufacturing, advanced biopharma research, and vaccine innovation, serving as the base for renowned international players. The life sciences ecosystem in the city has expanded significantly to include contract research organisations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), and medical device manufacturing. However, this growth is still fragmented. Specialised clusters like the Genome Valley and the Medical Devices Park have attracted investment and strengthen supply chains, but they function primarily as co-located industrial zones rather than fully integrated ecosystems where academia, startups, and industry interact seamlessly. Only 12 per cent of Genome Valley’s operations, 18 per cent in Patancheruvu, and 23 per cent in Uppal-Nacharam integrate both R&D and manufacturing, highlighting the need for more connected research environments. The lack of shared R&D infrastructure, real-time industry-academia collaboration, and integrated regulatory pathways lead to inefficiencies in translating research into commercial applications. Additionally, entrepreneurs face challenges in accessing capital while global competition for life sciences investments continues to intensify, making it imperative for Hyderabad to create a more cohesive and innovation-driven ecosystem.

Transitioning from cluster-based models to integrated research campuses could bridge these gaps. Unlike industrial clusters, which focus on sector-specific co-location, integrated campuses create a collaborative environment where research institutions, academia, and industry converge. These campuses foster a multi-disciplinary ecosystem where pharma and biotech firms engage with universities, leveraging shared research infrastructure, joint innovation programs, and industry-driven training to accelerate commercialisation and scientific breakthroughs.

Examples of integrated research ecosystems include Brown University’s Danoff Laboratories, planned in Providence, and the University of Idaho’s Integrated Research and Innovation Center (IRIC). As Hyderabad aims to expand its life sciences sector from $100 billion to $250 billion by 2030, adopting an integrated research campus model could be the key to achieving this growth.

The academic and research advantage

Hyderabad’s academic and scientific ecosystem is one of its greatest strengths, supporting its rise as a biopharma, biosimilars, regenerative medicine, and vaccine research leader. With over 50 premier research institutions, including CCMB, IICT, NIPER, and the University of Hyderabad, the city produces over 100,000 graduates annually in biotechnology, pharma, and biomedical sciences. However, limited industry-academia integration often slows the commercialisation of research advances.

Despite over 300 biotech startups and 20+ incubators, such as Aspire BioNEST and IKP Knowledge Park, many ventures lack access to high-end R&D infrastructure, industry mentorship, and regulatory guidance. Existing skill development programs, including the Vaccine Skill Development Program, attempt to address workforce challenges but lack cohesion. The current model of isolated clusters does not provide the structured industry exposure necessary for students and researchers to transition seamlessly into the workforce. Given this scenario, integrated research campuses would provide AI-driven research training, hands-on industry exposure, and direct hiring pipelines, ensuring that Hyderabad produces a job-ready workforce with cutting-edge pharma R&D, bioinformatics, and person bioinformatics, and personalised medicine expertise.

Economic and industrial impact

Hyderabad’s life sciences industry is on a high-growth trajectory, attracting major global investments. Companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb ($97M), Syngene International ($96M), and Eurofins Scientific ($121M) have expanded their R&D and drug development centers in the city, reinforcing Hyderabad’s reputation as a premier location for life sciences innovation. However, Hyderabad must enhance its capacity for cost-effective R&D and streamlined commercialisation to sustain this momentum.

The disparate nature of its industrial clusters sometimes results in inefficiencies, particularly for startups and mid-sized firms that struggle with high infrastructure costs. Integrated research campuses will address these challenges by reducing infrastructure costs, optimising production efficiency, and providing startups access to shared world-class R&D facilities. Instead of setting up expensive, independent research labs and pilot production units, emerging firms can leverage shared infrastructure, lowering capital expenditures while accelerating innovation cycles.

Push to sustainability through integrated infrastructure

The pharma and biotech sectors require extensive resources, making sustainability a critical concern. Generally, environmental efforts are largely company-driven rather than integrated at a systemic level. Waste treatment, solvent recovery, and energy adoption are managed separately, increasing compliance costs and operational inefficiencies.

Integrated research campuses offer a more sustainable model by embedding centralised effluent treatment, solvent recycling, and AI-driven biomedical waste management into their infrastructure. Renewable energy solutions like solar and green hydrogen lower carbon footprints while ensuring long-term cost stability. The Institute of Integrated Research in Japan exemplifies how research campuses can align sustainability with scientific advancements, creating environmentally responsible R&D ecosystems.

Integrated campuses can take the city’s sustainability initiatives beyond isolated corporate efforts, promoting a collaborative ecosystem around green infrastructure.

Conclusion

Given the low R&D investment from both public and private sectors (0.65 per cent of GDP), weak corporate participation in research (41 per cent of Gross Expenditure on Research and Development), and underdeveloped research infrastructure, Hyderabad’s continued leadership in life sciences depends on creating a research ecosystem that prioritises integration over isolated growth. Integrated Research Campuses provide the necessary structural shift, breaking down silos between academia, industry, and regulatory bodies to accelerate commercialisation, optimise research costs, and attract global investment. As competition grows, Hyderabad has an opportunity to be a frontrunner in manufacturing and innovation, contributing to the global competitiveness and future readiness of India’s life sciences sector.