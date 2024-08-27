Insud Pharma completes acquisition of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics (“Agile”), a women’s healthcare company, has announced the completion of the acquisition of Agile by Insud Pharma, S.L. a global pharmaceutical group based in Spain with a 45-year track record and a presence in over 50 countries.

The former holders of Agile common stock voted to approve the acquisition at a special meeting of stockholders on August 22, 2024. Upon closing of the acquisition, former shareholders of Agile became entitled to receive $1.52 per share in cash, net of assumed liabilities and estimated transaction costs for an approximate total enterprise value of $45 million.

Insud completed its acquisition of Agile through the merger of an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Insud with and into Agile, with Agile continuing as the surviving company and becoming an indirect subsidiary of Insud, pursuant to a definitive merger agreement dated as of June 25, 2024. According to the statement released, with the completion of the transaction, Agile will no longer be listed on any public market.