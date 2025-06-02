India’s pharma funding falls by over 90% YoY in April 2025

According to the Tracxn report, India’s pharma and healthcare sectors recorded $57.7 million in total funding across 14 rounds. This represents a 25.94 per cent decrease from the $77.9 million raised in March 2025 and a 92.33 per cent drop compared to April 2024.

The report, which tracks monthly investment trends across the sector, shows that early-stage funding dominated the distribution. Of the total raised in April 2025, 55.5 per cent ($32 million) was allocated to early-stage companies. Seed-stage funding contributed 16.2 per cent ($9.3 million), while late-stage funding accounted for the remaining 28.3 per cent ($16.3 million).

The largest funding round during the month was secured by Mosaic Wellness, which raised $20 million. This was followed by SRV Hospitals, which received $16.3 million, and HexaHealth, which closed a $12 million round.

Key venture capital activity included 3one4 Capital’s investment in HexaHealth, OTP Ventures backing Phab, and Ideaspring Capital funding Tvaster Genkalp.

April 2025’s data points to a broad contraction in investment volume, both on a monthly and annual basis. “VC activity focused on early-stage funding accounted for 55.5 per cent of the total funding. Key investors were: 3one4 Capital, OTP Ventures and Ideaspring Capital,” according to the report.