India Pharma Inc in M&A mode once again

Glenmark Pharma’s 75 per cent stake sale in its API arm to Nirma, and the possibility of the biggest shake up in pharma rankings, as Cipla’s promoters mull a sell out, kept the pharma sector in simmer mode all through September.

Both deals are symptomatic of India Pharma Inc today. The exit of Cipla’s Hamied family from the driver’s seat will mark the end of an era. In my brief stint as editor of Ciplog, Cipla’s house journal, in the early 1990s, and continuing as a journalist covering the pharma beat, I watched from the sidelines as Dr Y K Hamied championed low cost generics on the ‘patients over patents’ premise.

India’s pharma sector is clearly once again in consolidation mode. But while the big names are in the news, we could also see a similar consolidation among pharma MSMEs which might not hit the headlines. Besides the usual reasons (lack of interest/acumen from the GenNext of these pharma promoters, etc), proposed revisions to India’s pharma Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) in Schedule M could make or break MSME pharma units. The tightening noose of regulatory scrutiny could turn out to be a major driver for sellouts in the MSME sector over the next few months. While laggards managed to slip under the radar of global scrutiny, India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) now seems to be in crackdown mode.

In a follow up to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s statement in early August that pharma companies with an annual turnover of over Rs 250 crore will have to mandatorily adopt GMP standards within six months, and those with a turnover of less than Rs 250 crore would get six months more, the CDSCO has partnered with industry associations like Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), as well as drug inspectors via the All India Drugs Control Officers’ Confederation (AIDCOC) to conduct online and offline awareness workshops, walking the participants through the proposed changes that will be part of the updated Schedule M. These workshops are set to continue over the next few months.