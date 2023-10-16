India-Japan collaborations in the nutraceuticals space

The Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series offers a platform for meaningful dialogues on the vast ocean of opportunities for the Indian pharma sector to be reaped in nutraceuticals, provided the right course is set for long and sustainable growth.

India and Japan share many features in the nutraceutical space, as both nations have a tradition of consuming nutraceuticals. Today, both countries are exploring the fusion between the traditional and the modern, by leveraging the opportunities between India and Japan in the nutraceuticals space.

In this video, emcee KK moderates a discussion between Eric Caston, General Manager, International Business Division, AstaReal Group, and Pankaj Negi, President – Fuji/AstaReal India office (SEA and MENA Region) on how the company is like a bridge between the two countries, looking to match Fuji Chemicals’ science-backed natural ingredients to the lifestyle needs and health trends observed in India’s population.