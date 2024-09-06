Immuneel Therapeutics welcomes Amit Mookim as CEO

Immuneel Therapeutics a cell and gene therapy platform, announced the appointment of Amit Mookim as its new Chief Executive Officer. He brings over two decades of experience across life sciences, technology and private equity, making him ideally suited to lead Immuneel into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Mookim joins Immuneel from IQVIA, a Fortune 500 in clinical research, technology and analytics, where he served as Managing Director for South Asia. At IQVIA, he played a pivotal role in integrating two large organisations post-merger, overseeing the site operations for a combined workforce of 20,000+ professionals across India. Prior to his tenure at IQVIA, Mookim was Head of Healthcare at KPMG India. He built KPMG’s healthcare business from the ground up and worked extensively with leading hospitals, PE funds and international healthcare companies to establish and grow their presence in India. His expertise in healthcare transactions, M&A, and private equity investments positioned him as a thought leader in the industry.

He has provided guidance to the National Health Authority on creating market access for startups in PMJAY and has advised industry organisations such as the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, APACMED, OPPI, FICCI, and NATHEALTH on universal healthcare, market access, pricing, and innovation. Additionally, he has been involved in leadership committees and task forces to drive collaborative programs between industry and regulators. He possesses deep knowledge of commercialising new business models and expanding organisations and has worked across South Asia, APAC, the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe.

At Immuneel, Mookim will focus on establishing a footprint across India to create a greater impact for patients. This would be done in partnership with providers, practitioners, and public health, and delivering current CART therapies to patients. Immueel also aims to build global partnerships to expand its presence, bring in innovation through partnerships and organic means, adapt the innovation to India in Cell and Gene therapy, and scale the team.