ICEXPO announces Pharma Live Expo 2025 in Mumbai from April 17-19

The 3rd edition of Pharma Live Expo & Summit will be held from April 17 to 19, 2025, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Organised by ICEXPO Consults in collaboration with the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), the event is supported by, Federation of Pharmaceutical and Allied Products Merchant Exports (FPME) & Federation of Pharma Entrepreneurs (FOPE) along with key industry stakeholders.

Pharma Live Expo 2025 under the theme, The Connected Health Ecosystem: Integrating Devices, Pharma, and Technology, will showcase a sector-focused agenda, bringing together experts and exhibitors from the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare, medical devices, medtech, and AI healthtech innovations. The aim is to promote targeted discussions and insights across these critical domains, fostering collaboration and highlighting advancements in each sector.

Bringing together over 225+ exhibitors and showcasing 12000+ products and solutions, the expo will represent diverse industries, including pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical devices and diagnostics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, packaging solutions, and healthcare IT. Visitors can explore pharmaceutical machinery, API and raw material suppliers, R&D and innovation centres, and healthcare consulting services. The event will also feature cleanroom technologies, logistics and cold chain providers, and experts promoting eco-friendly practices. It will also include NGOs, advocacy groups, educational institutions, and trainers, fostering knowledge exchange and skill development.

With participation from contract manufacturing and research organizations (CMOs & CROs), financial institutions, and regulatory and compliance agencies, and an expected attendance of 20,000+ visitors & International Delegates: 100+ (from 20 countries for Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet), the expo aims to offer opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and industry advancement.

Daara B Patel, Secretary – General, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) mentioned, “We are thrilled to partner for the third time with Pharma Live Expo & Summit 2025, the event exemplifies innovation, collaboration, and growth opportunities shaping the future of the pharmaceutical, Medtech and healthcare industry. Pharma Live Expo & Summit 2025 provides a unique platform for stakeholders across the pharmaceutical value chain to come together, exchange knowledge, and drive impactful advancements. At IDMA, we remain committed to fostering a robust and sustainable pharmaceutical ecosystem, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of championing excellence and innovation in the industry.”

Key highlights of Pharma Live Expo 2025:

Sector-focused conferences:

Day 1: Pharmaceuticals – Insights into manufacturing, APIs, and biotechnology.

Day 2: Healthcare & Medical Devices – Focused on diagnostics, devices, and healthcare delivery.

Day 3: Medtech and AI Healthtech – Spotlighting innovation in artificial intelligence and digital health.

Showcasing Innovations: Cutting-edge technologies across pharmaceutical manufacturing, MedTech, healthcare IT, packaging, and sustainability.

Comprehensive Global Networking: Meet decision-makers, manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and investors from 20+ countries, from the African Region: Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, CIS Region (Expo Tour Group Uzbekistan): Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and LATAM region countries like Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and a tie-up with Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce, ILACC as a delegate partner

Knowledge exchange: Attend summit sessions led by industry leaders, policymakers, and technical experts, covering global trends, regulatory updates, and emerging technologies.

Pharma Live Expo 2025 will bring together ministers, policymakers, CFOs, COOs, healthcare investors, regulatory heads, R&D experts, and hospital administrators, alongside production, procurement, and quality assurance professionals. With participation from supply chain experts, packaging specialists, cosmeceutical and nutraceutical innovators, API producers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and professionals in medical devices and diagnostics.