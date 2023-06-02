How authentication of drugs has become a fundamental pillar of patient safety

The proliferation of falsified drugs and counterfeit medicines globally has become a pressing concern, significantly impacting patient safety. Incidences of these fraudulent products have posed grave threats to individuals relying on medications for their well-being. Counterfeit drugs, intentionally mislabeled or misrepresented, often contain substandard or harmful ingredients, incorrect dosages, or no active ingredients at all. This widespread issue has led to treatment failures, adverse reactions, and even loss of life among patients. The urgent need to address this challenge and safeguard patient safety has prompted governments, regulatory bodies, and pharma companies worldwide to take decisive action in combating the production and distribution of falsified drugs.

The issue of counterfeit drugs in India has become a major concern, primarily due to the rapid growth of the pharma market. The Indian government has acknowledged the seriousness of this problem and has taken proactive measures to strengthen the authentication and traceability of drugs. As part of these efforts, the government has implemented regulations mandating API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) manufacturers and pharma brands to incorporate barcoding on product packaging. This regulatory step is aimed at preventing falsified medicines from entering the market. The introduction of track and trace systems, facilitated by unique identification codes on drug packaging, has played a vital role in multiple ways.

Traceability safeguards a patient’s well-being in the following ways:

Counterfeit medicines and patient safety: Counterfeit medicines pose a significant threat to patient safety globally. These falsified drugs are intentionally mislabeled, often containing substandard or harmful ingredients. By implementing traceability systems, pharma companies can track and authenticate the entire journey of a drug, from manufacturing to distribution. This ensures patients receive genuine medications, reducing the risk of ineffective or harmful treatments and protecting their well-being.

Quality control and regulatory compliance: Traceability is crucial for maintaining quality control and ensuring compliance with stringent regulations in the medicine space. By accurately documenting the movement of drugs, manufacturers can identify any quality issues that may arise during production, storage, or transportation. Early detection of such issues allows for prompt corrective actions, minimising the chances of compromised drug quality. Moreover, traceability aids in complying with regulatory requirements and standards, preventing legal issues and penalties that could arise from non-compliance.

Pharmacovigilance and adverse event reporting: Traceability systems enable effective pharmacovigilance, which involves monitoring and reporting adverse drug reactions (ADRs) and safety concerns. By tracing the origin and distribution of specific drugs, regulatory authorities and healthcare providers can identify patterns of ADRs, investigate their causes, and take appropriate actions to protect patient safety. Traceability data assists in tracking the affected batches, facilitating targeted recalls if necessary and preventing further harm to patients.

Efficient recalls and supply chain management: In situations where drug recalls are necessary, traceability systems streamline the process and minimize the impact on patients. By accurately tracking the movement of drugs, companies can swiftly identify the affected batches, locate their distribution points, and take immediate action to remove them from the market. This rapid response reduces the likelihood of patients consuming compromised medications, enhancing overall patient safety.

Improving drug traceability with technology: Advancements in technology, such as barcoding, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and blockchain, have significantly enhanced drug traceability in the medicine space. These systems enable real-time monitoring, accurate data capture, and seamless integration of information across various stakeholders, from manufacturers to healthcare providers. By leveraging such technologies, traceability becomes more robust, enabling prompt identification of issues, efficient supply chain management, and enhanced patient safety.

Role of global standards in traceability

Global standards play a crucial role in traceability by providing a common framework and uniform guidelines for tracking and tracing products and information across international supply chains. These standards help ensure consistency, interoperability, and compatibility among different systems and stakeholders involved in traceability, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and consumers. By establishing standardised protocols for data exchange, labelling, and documentation, global standards enable seamless information sharing, enhance transparency, and facilitate effective traceability practices. They also support the identification and mitigation of risks, such as product recalls, counterfeiting, and foodborne illnesses, thereby safeguarding public health, promoting fair trade, and bolstering consumer confidence in global markets.

In addition, the Indian government has established the Pharmacovigilance Program of India (PvPI) to monitor the safety of drugs in the market. The program collects data from various sources, including hospitals, pharma companies, and regulatory agencies, to identify and address adverse drug reactions and potential safety concerns. Through the PvPI, healthcare providers and regulators can promptly take necessary actions to protect patients from the risks associated with specific medications.

The authentication of drugs has become an indispensable aspect of ensuring patient safety globally. The rise of counterfeit drugs underscores the critical need for measures that guarantee patients receive authentic, high-quality medications.