Hongene Biotech announces grant to expand global access to mRNA vaccine raw materials

Hongene Biotech announced the receipt of a grant from the Gates Foundation to develop high-quality, affordable, and patent-free cap analogs for use in mRNA vaccine production. With this grant, Hongene aims to strengthen global vaccine supply chains and ensure equitable access for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

As part of this initiative, Hongene will develop and scale the production of key capping reagents – critical components in mRNA therapeutics – with a focus on accessibility, transparency, and global deployment. Additionally, Hongene will ensure that technologies and knowledge resulting from this project are made available broadly, at affordable pricing, and in alignment with public health needs in LMICs.

“High-quality raw materials are foundational to the reliability and scalability of mRNA manufacturing,” said Dr. David Butler, Chief Technology Officer at Hongene. “This grant enables us to contribute our deep expertise in nucleotide chemistry to a global effort aimed at strengthening vaccine equity and readiness.”

The grant agreement includes provisions for open dissemination of results and technologies as appropriate, and supports Hongene’s commitment to developing materials that meet stringent quality standards while remaining unencumbered by restrictive intellectual property claims.

The project aligns with the Gates Foundation’s principles of Global Access, and includes licensing provisions to ensure that funded developments and essential background technology are available to the public sector and nonprofit manufacturers working to expand vaccine access in LMICs.

This grant will allow Hongene to deliver end-to-end solutions for RNA-based medicines, from raw material to clinic, while ensuring that innovation serves global health equity.