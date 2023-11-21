Healthcare practitioners discuss responsible nutraceuticals

The Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series offers a platform for meaningful dialogues on the vast ocean of opportunities for the Indian pharma sector to be reaped in nutraceuticals, provided the right course is set for long and sustainable growth.

This engaging panel discussion gives deep insights from a conversation with KoLs representing various specialties, as they share their take on responsible nutraceuticals. Don’t miss this enlightening video.

+ Dr. Ezhil Arasan Ramanan, Chief Medical Officer, Nutrify Today (Moderator)

+ Dr. Narendra Malhotra, Managing Director, Rainbow Hospitals, Agra, India

+ Dr. Chittaranjan Yajnik, Director, Diabetes at KEM Hospital, Pune