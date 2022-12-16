Great Place To Work India announces India’s Best Workplaces in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022

Great Place To Work India has recently announced India’s Best Workplaces in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare and Biotech 2022 as their first edition of the recognition announcement. The global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, assesses various organisations as a part of their research, based on which the companies get identified as best workplaces, every year, a statement from the institution notified.

According to the statement, the winners are Alkem Laboratories, Baxter Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Gennova Biopharma, HCL Healthcare, Integrace, Laurus Labs, Medicover Hospitals, PerkinElmer India, Piramal Healthcare, Stryker India, Sun Pharma, Terumo India, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Zydus Lifesciences.

This year, 70 organisations in pharmaceuticals, healthcare and biotech sectors undertook the assessment, basis which the research indicates an overall industry comparative analysis of leadership effectiveness, trust and innovation between the best workplaces and the rest, the statement said.

The institution has released the list of winners highlighting key differentiators and challenges and what sets the best workplaces apart from the rest.