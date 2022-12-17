EyeC reports growth in key business areas in Q4 2022

EyeC has reported growth in all key business areas in Q4 2022. The global expert for print image inspection generated a record turnover volume of 10 million euros, an increase of approximately 20 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year, a company statement said.

Despite the pandemic, inflation, as well as persistent supply bottlenecks and material shortages, the company has expanded its market share in the current financial year. The American partner EyeC America contributed to this with an order intake above the €2 million mark.

In addition, all five product families – ProofText, Proofiler, ProofRunner Web, ProofRunner Carton and ProofRunner Sheetfed – recorded growth, which amounted to 30 per cent in the print segment alone, added the statement.

“We have achieved great success despite great challenges. We operate with solidity and foresight,

and we have once again exceeded our targets. We are pleased about the unbroken trust of our customers and partners in us, our systems, and our services – even or especially in these uncertain times. Full of confidence, we would like to continue this successful work in the coming year, reliably support our customers, and further establish the appeal of the EyeC brand,” Dr Ansgar Kaupp, founder and Managing Director, EyeC GmbH, said in the statement.