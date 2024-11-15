Granules India presented with the Golden Peacock Award for sustainability

Granules India announced that it has received the Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability. This award was presented at the Institute of Directors’ Annual Global Convention on Corporate Governance and Sustainability being held in London, UK.

This recognition follows a competitive selection process with 499 applicants and a three-tier assessment, establishing Granules as a leader in sustainable practices in India.

Granules India aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, in alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Granules’ sustainability strategy emphasises reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, expanding renewable energy usage, and minimising waste. These initiatives are supported by a governance framework led by an experienced Board of Directors, ensuring the highest standards of ethical conduct and transparency.