Granules Consumer Health inaugurates packaging facility in US

Granules India recently inaugurated and launched its packaging facility through its Granules Consumer Health (GCH) step-down subsidiary which is located in Manassas, Virginia, US. The facility is over 79,000 square feet and is equipped with packaging lines and clean rooms to package and ship prescription and over-the-counter products across the US market. The facility recently received US FDA approval with zero 483 observations.

The facility was inaugurated by Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu who serves as India’s Ambassador to the US. In addition, Ambassador (ret) Atul Keshap, President of the US India Business Council, Jasjit Singh, Executive Director of Select USA, Scott Melville, President of the Consumer Healthcare Products Association and Chris Shorter, County Executive of Prince William County were on hand for the inauguration.

“Granules Consumer Health’s packaging facility will improve resilience in our supply chain as well as improving our reaction time. The facility will enable us to meet fast-moving consumer shifts as well as reducing lead times for critical prescriptions products that are in shortage” said Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, Chairman and Managing Director, Granules India.

The addition of a US packaging facility will result in Granules being among the few pharma companies to be vertically integrated from API to packaging, Granules has invested approximately $12.5 million into its US packaging facility.