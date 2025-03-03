Glenmark USA acquires and launches Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, USA announces the acquisition and launch of Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials.

Glenmark’s Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials can be expected to have the same therapeutic effect as the listed drug product upon which the Agency relied as the basis of safety and effectiveness, Acetadote Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Glenmark acquired the ANDA for Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials from Aspen Pharma USA. According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2025, the Acetadote Injection, 6 gm/30 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials market achieved annual sales of approximately $15.2 million*.

*IQVIATM National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, January 2025.