Glenmark launches Indacaterol + Mometasone FDC medicine for asthma in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched the novel fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug – Indacaterol + Mometasone for patients suffering from uncontrolled asthma, in India. The company has launched this FDC under the brand name Indamet. The drug will be available in three strengths with a fixed dose of Indacaterol 150 mcg and variable doses of Mometasone 80 mcg, 160 mcg, and 320 mcg respectively, to be taken once daily.

Glenmark is the first company in India to market the innovative FDC of Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist and Mometasone Furoate, an inhaled corticosteroid which is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), as per a company statement.

According to the Global Burden of Disease report by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), asthma accounted for 27.9 per cent of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in Indians causing three times higher mortality and 2 times higher DALYs compared to the global proportion of asthma. Out of the total asthmatic patients undergoing conventional treatment in India, up to 49 per cent have uncontrolled asthma. Indamet will help in the management of uncontrolled asthma by improving lung function, better symptom control and reducing exacerbations.