Glenmark gets ANDA approval for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the US FDA for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, the generic version of Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc. Glenmark’s Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, US. Nicardipine tablets are indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure and to control angina (chest pain).

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending October 2022, the Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $10.9 million*.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 178 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 46 ANDAs pending approval with the US FDA.