Glenmark gets ANDA approval for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, the generic version of Cleocin Hydrochloride Capsules, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, of Pfizer Inc. Glenmark’s Clindamycin Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg, will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Cleocin Hydrochloride Capsules, 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $33.6 million*.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 181 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 47 ANDAs pending approval with the US FDA.