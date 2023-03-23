Glenmark gets ANDA approval for Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Foam, 0.005%|0.064%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Foam, 0.005%|0.064%, the generic version of Enstilar Foam, 0.005%|0.064%, of Leo Pharma AS.

With respect to 180-day generic drug exclusivity, the FDA noted that Glenmark was the first ANDA applicant to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Foam, 0.005%|0.064%. Therefore, with this approval, Glenmark is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Foam, 0.005%|0.064%.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Enstilar Foam, 0.005%|0.064% market achieved annual sales of approximately $93.6 million*.