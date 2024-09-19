Eppendorf India and Rajalakshmi Engineering College sign MoU for training students

Eppendorf India and Rajalakshmi Engineering College, Chennai have signed the extension of the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in setting up a framework to enable mutually beneficial and collaborative engagements in training to improve scientific research and development in the field of Biotechnology.

Eppendorf is committed to skill development by offering tailor-made training programs for graduate students of Biotechnology. Eppendorf India’s training facility in Chennai includes state-of-the-art laboratories as well as conference and classroom facilities. A team of Eppendorf experts would conduct the training on various modules such as liquid handling, centrifugation, extraction and quantification of biomolecules and PCR technique. Training includes intensive sessions with balanced theoretical and hands-on modules ensuring the participants gain proficiency, nuances and troubleshooting skills.

Eppendorf develops, produces and distributes equipment, consumables and services that are used in laboratories around the world. The product portfolio of the division’s liquid handling, consumables, separation and instrumentation and bioprocess includes pipettes, pipette tips, centrifuges, mixers, ULT freezers and bioreactors for cell and gene research.

Rajalakshmi Engineering College is an autonomous institution affiliated with Anna University, Chennai. The college presently offers 12 Undergraduate and 10 Postgraduate programmes, with an annual intake of 1950 students.