ENTOD Pharmaceuticals introduces new eye drop preservative system

Mumbai-based ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has introduced a new eye drop preservative system, EyeBS, designed to replace traditional detergent-based preservatives like Benzalkonium Chloride (BAK) and Polyquaternium-1. This new system uses an ionic buffer blend to keep ophthalmic solutions sterile while reducing adverse reactions, providing a safer and more effective option for long-term eye care.

The EyeBS preservative system is a major advancement in ophthalmic care, formulated with borate, sorbitol, propylene glycol, and zinc. According to the statement released, unlike traditional preservatives, EyeBS does not cause cytotoxic side effects commonly associated with conventional options. The system functions as an oxidising preservative with both antibacterial and antifungal properties, ensuring eye drops remain sterile throughout their shelf life without harming ocular tissues.

EyeBS also helps reduce irritation, dryness, and other problems often linked to the long-term use of standard preservatives. Clinical studies and various formulations have shown EyeBS’s effectiveness, comfort, and compatibility with eye tissues, leading to approval by drug regulators in several countries.

According to a company statement, the EyeBS preservative system provides strong antimicrobial protection while maintaining excellent compatibility with ocular tissues. It addresses common issues related to eye drop use and improves patient comfort.