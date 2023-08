Enteric delivery of my API: how to make it right? | Lonza

In this video:

Julien Lamps, Global Product Manager, Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients

Topics covered:

+ How to gain actionable insights on how to overcome challenges around enteric delivery

+ Learn about the advantages offered by Capsugel® Enprotect® capsules

+ Understand how Capsugel® Enprotect® capsules can help with your next development project