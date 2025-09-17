At the recently concluded PPL Conclave 2025, Komal Bhavsar, AGM – Business Development, Cilicant, presented a session titled ‘Enhancing Shelf Life with Innovative Active Packaging Solutions.’ The session focused on the impact of moisture and oxygen on product degradation and the role of active packaging in addressing these challenges.

Bhavsar began by outlining the primary factors affecting product stability—moisture and oxygen exposure. She explained that these elements contribute to oxidation, mould and fungus growth, protein degradation, and changes in odour, colour, and texture. Addressing these challenges, she introduced Cilicant’s specialised active packaging solutions, which include desiccants and oxygen absorbers.

She further detailed how combining these two components enhances product protection. Desiccants, she noted, reduce the rate of oxygen absorption while simultaneously managing moisture levels, ensuring improved stability for sensitive formulations.

Moving on to product specifics, Bhavsar introduced Cilicant’s Oxabide canisters, highlighting their design for high-potency compressed tablets. She described them as self-activated, leakproof, and non-perforated, offering controlled absorption without the risk of leakage or contamination.

Concluding the session, Bhavsar stressed the importance of selecting the right active packaging solutions to extend shelf life and maintain product stability. She noted that Cilicant’s offerings align with the pharma industry’s evolving needs.