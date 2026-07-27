End of OTC cough syrups: Should more medicines move behind the prescription wall?

Why the regulation matters

This recent move to limit the sale of some cough syrups over-the-counter (OTC) is an essential measure to enhance the safety of medicines in India. Traditionally, cough medicines have been considered to be regular household remedies, but with the growing risk of misuse, self-medication and health implications, regulators have made tighter controls on the medicines. This decision has also raised the broader issue: should more medicines be only available with a doctor’s prescription?

The Indian government has been using the easy availability of medicines as a means to allow people to take care of minor ailments quickly and conveniently. But the fact that it’s readily available may lead to overuse, as people will sometimes self-diagnose and self-medicate without proper medical supervision.

The risks of unsupervised use

Not all cough syrups are simple remedies. Some of them may contain codeine and other substances that may give rise to addiction, drowsiness or misuse if not taken under supervision. The recreational abuse, especially among young people, has raised the issue of more effective regulation.

Cough syrups aren’t the only problem. People still buy and buy on the internet medicines with no prescription, like antibiotics, painkillers, steroids and sleep medicines. These practices can help reduce symptoms for a while, but can lead to permanent health issues. Overuse of painkillers may have adverse effects on the liver, kidneys, and digestive system and when used without supervision, they can mask symptoms and prevent a proper diagnosis of underlying diseases.

A public health perspective

Among the most compelling reasons to keep some drugs behind the prescription counter is safeguarding public health. Proper use of antibiotics has been a factor in the increasing problem of antimicrobial resistance worldwide, for example. Using antibiotics unnecessarily or incorrectly can cause the bacteria to become resistant so that antibiotics are ineffective against them in future infections.

This is prescription-based access, ensuring medicines are only used when clinically appropriate, and encouraging appropriate diagnosis. It also facilitates health care workers to monitor treatment, screen for side effects and prevent possible drug interactions.

Balancing safety and accessibility

Although the regulations can enhance safety, they must be applied wisely. India still has issues with accessing healthcare, particularly in the rural parts of the country and in areas with limited access to medical professionals. Increased number of medicines to become prescription only may lead to delays in treatment for some patients if access to medicines is not also improved.

Hence, any increase in prescription demands should be matched by enhanced healthcare structures, increased access to telemedicine and increases in access to competent medical practitioners. Patient safety always comes first and is inextricably linked with accessibility.

Strengthening the role of pharmacists

Pharmacists are often the first healthcare professionals consulted by patients. As Medication Regulations change so does their role. Pharmacists can provide these services if they are trained and supported to do so, and educate patients, alert them to possible risks, and ensure that they seek medical advice if needed.

An improved pharmacist-counselling could aid in minimizing medication misuse, while maintaining that people could still obtain timely and reliable healthcare guidance.

The way forward

The conversation should not be about limiting access to medicines but about responsible access to medicines. This new regulation on cough syrups is indicative of the trend to focus on patient safety, evidence-based treatment and rational drug use. Policymakers should keep assessing medicines with a high risk of misuse and continue to allow healthcare services to be available for those who require them.

Finally, the prescription wall should be used as a form of protection, not as an obstruction. Over all, India has the potential to build a safer drug ecosystem by rolling out sensible regulations, doing public education , widening the reach of health care, and reinforcing pharmacy practice, which will help keep patients safe and also support wider health improvements.