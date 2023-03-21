Eminence Business Media hosts third Annual GMP & Quality Management 2023

Eminence Business Media recently organised the third Annual GMP & Quality Management 2023 in an amalgamating format of virtual and in-person conference for the best learning experience. The virtual conference was held on March 10, while the in-person two-day conference concluded on March 16-17, 2023 at Hotel Novotel, Andheri East, Mumbai.

The in-person conference started with a Welcome Address by Guneet Kaur Hayer, MD of Eminence Business Media. She spoke on the highlights and unique features of the event. The program’s first session was led by SM Mudda; Misom Labs, who recapped the learnings from the virtual event such as the effectiveness of technical writing procedures by Dr Udaykumar Rakibe, data integrity concepts like ALCOA and ALCOA+ by SV Gopalakrishnan, OOS/OOT and analysing the WHYs of CAPA by Dr George Bernstein, and exploring the Nexus of Maturity in Quality Management by Dr Ajaz Hussain. Mudda also elaborated on the key pillars of GMP.

The in-person conference comprised several other sessions by industry leaders and advisors such as Dr Ranjit Barshikar, Dr Sanjit Singh Lamba, Dhaval Surti, Abhijit Kulkarni, Suryanarayana Reddy, Bhushan Singh Rajput, Sudeep Majumdar on several pertinent issues like quality culture, quality control, response to 483s, human error, writing SOPs, soft skills, people skills, and FDA inspections with several case studies, group exercises and discussions. The event also witnessed several leading partners talking about their AI-based solutions, Digibots, QMS Softwares, 360-degree validation solutions and more.

Eminence Business Media will be releasing the dates for the 4th Annual Pharma GMP and Quality Management 2024 dates soon, stay tuned on the LinkedIn page or the company website www.eminencemedia.in for future event dates.