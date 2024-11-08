Emcure Pharmaceuticals launches stroke awareness campaign with MS Dhoni

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has launched a public awareness campaign on stroke prevention featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni. Through this initiative, Emcure and Dhoni urge the public to recognise stroke symptoms and educate at least one person on identifying signs of stroke to spread awareness.

Epidemiology studies indicate that over 1.8 million people in India experience a stroke each year, making it a significant cause of death and disability. Emcure aims to raise awareness about stroke symptoms and emphasise the importance of immediate intervention, with the goal of saving lives and improving recovery outcomes. Former cricket captain MS Dhoni, known for his quick decision-making on the field, will now use his platform to educate the nation on recognising stroke signs and the necessity of swift action.

At the centre of the campaign is the “BEFAST” approach, a straightforward acronym designed to help people identify stroke symptoms quickly:

B stands for Balance loss

E for sudden Eyesight changes

F for Face drooping

A for Arm weakness

S for Speech difficulties

T signifies the Time to call emergency medical services immediately

Dhoni emphasises that just as in cricket, every second matters when it comes to stroke. Recognising these signs and calling emergency medical support immediately could be the difference between recovery and long-term impact.

Dr N. Ichaporia, a consulting neurologist in Pune, commented on the campaign, saying, “For every minute a stroke goes untreated, the brain loses 1.9 million cells. Immediate care at a capable stroke centre can drastically improve outcomes. With the increasing incidence of strokes in India, prompt measures are essential to make the public aware about the importance of early identification and intervention. We emphasise the importance of swift action using the BEFAST method.”

Emcure’s latest video campaign furthers its commitment to educating communities about stroke prevention and the critical importance of early recognition and intervention.