Eli Lilly launches Copellor in India to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
A humanised IgG4 monoclonal antibody, Copellor (Ixekizumab) is designed to specifically target IL-17A, a protein that plays a role in triggering and maintaining inflammation in psoriasis.
Eli Lilly, post approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), has launched of Copellor (Ixekizumab) in India. It is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, as well as treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.
Vineet Gupta, MD, Eli Lilly and Company – India & India Subcontinent said, “Our foray into the dermatology segment strengthens Lilly’s promise of bringing innovative medicines to India. Global studies show that the impact psoriasis has on a patient’s quality of life is comparable to that of ‘serious’ diseases such as cancer and heart failure. The availability of a new treatment like Copellor (Ixekizumab) will now empower healthcare providers with another option for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, as well as treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis, a huge unmet need in the country.”
Copellor (Ixekizumab) is available as an 80 mg/ml single dose prefilled autoinjector.