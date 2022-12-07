Dun & Bradsheet honours Neelikon with ‘Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2022 Award’

Dun & Bradsheet has honoured Neelikon with the “Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2022 Award” under the category Mid Corporate – Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.

The company was selected by a jury panel that included Gopal Murali Bhagat, Deputy Chief Executive, Indian Banks’ Association; Parag Parikh, CFO, Adani Total Gas; and Prabhakar Dalal, Former Executive Director, EXIM Bank of India.

The award motivates the company to offer world-class products and services to its customers nationally and internationally, and also contribute towards nation’s success and betterment.

Receiving the award, the company thanked its customers, partners, associates and stakeholders for their continued trust and support.

Recognising the role played by the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and mid-corporates, Dun & Bradstreet organised the ‘Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2022’ event. The event hosted several dignitaries, including representatives from the government, ministries/bodies, industry veterans and other distinguished thought leaders.