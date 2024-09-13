DP World welcomes MGX-2 Milaha Gulf Express Service at Mundra Port

DP World, a global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, marked the arrival of the MGX-2 (Milaha Gulf Express Service-2) on its maiden voyage at DP World Mundra. The fortnightly service connects key ports across the Far East, Indian Subcontinent, and Gulf region, enhancing DP World’s integrated trade networks. The service is expected to facilitate the movement of diverse cargo, providing efficient and seamless logistics solutions to improve India’s trade access to global markets.

The MGX-2 service will operate on a rotation covering Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Sohar, Hamad, and Dammam. The service will utilise three vessels, each with a capacity of 3,000 TEUs, and run every two weeks. This rotation strengthens India’s trade links with the Gulf and East Asia, further integrating the country’s position in global supply chains.

Commenting on the launch, Ravinder Johal, COO of Ports & Terminals, Operations and Commercial, DP World, Subcontinent, Middle East, and North Africa, stated, “The MGX-2 service is another addition at DP World Mundra for better connectivity to Far East and Gulf region, solidifying our role as a key enabler of global trade. Each service we launch opens new doors for businesses, facilitating faster and efficient access to international markets. By strengthening India’s connectivity, we are not only accelerating trade flows but also enhancing economic impact. As this service evolves, we remain committed to driving progress, efficiency, and global integration through our world-class logistics solutions.”

DP World Mundra features a 632-metre quay and a deep draft capable of handling large vessels. It offers a capacity of 1.4 million TEUs across 37 hectares, with state-of-the-art technology and excellent connectivity to northern and central India via road and rail. Since its inception in 2003, DP World Mundra has handled a total throughput of 17,601,863 TEUs as of August 2024.

The port’s multimodal logistics network includes a 50-acre Container Freight Station and dedicated rail connectivity within the terminal, ensuring seamless cargo movement. DP World Mundra operates around the clock, maintaining the highest standards of security and efficiency to support global trade.





