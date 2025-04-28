DP World achieves 65% renewable energy use in 2024, paving way for sustainable healthcare logistics

DP World, a global logistics company, has reported sourcing 65 per cent of its electricity from renewable energy in 2024. This achievement is part of the company’s broader commitment to sustainability, as outlined in its latest Sustainability Report, released today.

The report highlights DP World’s investment of $1.17 billion in green and low-carbon infrastructure projects. These efforts are aimed at supporting sustainable supply chains for healthcare and life sciences sectors, including cold chain storage, rapid-response medical logistics, and vaccine distribution. The company’s focus on reducing carbon emissions aligns with its role in the healthcare supply chain, ensuring reliable and eco-friendly logistics solutions for the industry.

In October 2024, DP World also published its Green Sukuk Impact and Allocation Report. The report details the allocation of $1.17 billion from a $1.5 billion bond raised in 2023. The bond is funding green projects such as low-carbon infrastructure, fleet electrification, and renewable energy systems, which contribute to the company’s sustainability goals, especially in supporting global healthcare distribution.

DP World has also issued a $100 million Blue Bond, the first corporate bond of its kind from Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This bond will fund sustainable projects related to marine transportation, port infrastructure, marine pollution, and water-positive initiatives, further enhancing the company’s commitment to sustainable healthcare logistics and environmental stewardship.

The report also highlights DP World’s $15.1 million investment in global initiatives focused on education, skills development, and infrastructure, which support the communities the company serves, including in healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “This report reflects a year of real progress. Sourcing 65 per cent of our electricity from renewable sources across the business, being the first corporate to launch a Blue Bond in the region, and delivering impact in the communities in which we operate show what’s possible when sustainability is embedded into the heart of the business. This is the result of bold investments, rigorous accountability, and a belief that we can build a future where commerce and climate resilience go hand in hand. From electrifying our terminals and deploying renewable energy at scale to issuing innovative green and blue finance instruments, we are transforming how global trade is powered and financed.”

The report also details advancements in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. DP World became the first global corporate to publish a Sustainable Development Impact Disclosure Report across five countries. ESG ratings improved across leading agencies such as MSCI and EcoVadis.

Developed in line with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the report includes decarbonisation targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and maps GRI disclosures against IFRS S2 Climate standards. These efforts demonstrate DP World’s commitment to sustainability in healthcare logistics and its broader environmental responsibilities.